Petershill Partners PLC Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:PHLLF)

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
Shares of PHLLF stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
