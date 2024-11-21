Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,941 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 80.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 508,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 394.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,105,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,872,000 after acquiring an additional 639,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,118,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,657,000 after acquiring an additional 544,418 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

