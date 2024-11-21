Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.30 million, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,500. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

