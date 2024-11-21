Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ BL opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,732. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,731.90. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

