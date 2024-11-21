PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36.68 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $36,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3,019.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 442,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 428,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,238,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $109.99 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

