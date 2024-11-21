PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $41.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 40,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

