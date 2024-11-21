PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $55.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,735,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,865,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average of $168.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

