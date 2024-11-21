Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
PW stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.30.
Power REIT Company Profile
