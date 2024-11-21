Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 176,150 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,276,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 96.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $535,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 373.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 26,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $31,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

