Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,385 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $213,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $2,813,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

