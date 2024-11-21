Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,578,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $823,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $952,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $211.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.44 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

