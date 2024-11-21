Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,180 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $172,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,921,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,371,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

