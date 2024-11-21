Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722,937 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 34,692 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $334,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.