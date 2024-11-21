Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 61,790 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 61,790 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $619,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 508,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,931,000 after purchasing an additional 324,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,708,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 42.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 230,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 76,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

