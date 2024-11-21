Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,255,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191,186 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 3.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,593,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $287.87 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

