Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $60,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,371,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 103,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 28.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Prologis Trading Down 0.5 %

Prologis stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

