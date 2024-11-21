ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.63, but opened at $49.80. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 597,130 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 76.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 21.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

