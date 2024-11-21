Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires 210 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,731,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 129,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

