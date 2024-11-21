Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,977 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AZN stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

