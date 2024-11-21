Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys 368 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,499,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.23 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

