Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,160,851.20. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This represents a 43.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

