Prospera Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

