Prospera Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,860 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

