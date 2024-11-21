Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $187,775,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $342.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

