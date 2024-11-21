Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,093.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PB opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

