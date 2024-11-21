Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

