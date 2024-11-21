Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in LPL Financial by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 52.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 584.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 783,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88,241 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $322.03.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

