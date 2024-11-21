Q3 Earnings Forecast for Varex Imaging Issued By B. Riley

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $19,801,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 51.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 230.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 384,448 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $2,411,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

