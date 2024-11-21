QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.
About QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
