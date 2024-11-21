Raymond James Begins Coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of TECX stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $649.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. This represents a 1.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,169,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 325.1% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204,309 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

