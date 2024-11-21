Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.68 and last traded at $164.68, with a volume of 1060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Raymond James by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

