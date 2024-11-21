RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.16 and traded as high as $22.75. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 40,403 shares changing hands.

RCMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $164.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 466.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $315,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

