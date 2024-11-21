Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) Announces $0.30 Interim Dividend

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It also explores for battery metals and aggregates. The company holds 100% interest in the Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara project covering 1,600 square kilometers, located adjacent to the western margin of the Hamersley Basin.

