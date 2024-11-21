REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,101.46. The trade was a 46.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 183.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 64.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.