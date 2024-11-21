Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth $4,186,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Reliance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance by 307.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,574.10. The trade was a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $313.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

