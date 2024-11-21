RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.75. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 574,168 shares changing hands.
RLX Technology Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
RLX Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
