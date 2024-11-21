RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.75. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 574,168 shares changing hands.

RLX Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RLX Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,666,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

