Robert W. Baird Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $225.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $375.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.45.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $203.67 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $183.38 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,672,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 861.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

