Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.45 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 106.45 ($1.35). 6,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.33).

Robinson Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,548.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

