Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 10,771 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Roku by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

