Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target to $10.00

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYXS. William Blair lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 7,566,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $7,082,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 125.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 743,499 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 208,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

