RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 1-year low of $100.56 and a 1-year high of $138.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,549 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

