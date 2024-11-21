RW Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RW Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 297,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tesla by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $343.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.