Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE RYAN opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,800.05. This represents a 66.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,193 shares of company stock worth $1,664,093. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

