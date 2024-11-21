SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Critical Survey

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $61.11, indicating a potential upside of 33.55%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 305.23%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 41.43% 179.82% 23.56% SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $829.25 million 7.02 $281.59 million $3.02 15.15 SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 12.61 -$42.19 million N/A N/A

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

