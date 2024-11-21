Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:SBR opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5144 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Stories
