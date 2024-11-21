Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5144 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 67,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

