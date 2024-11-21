Scotiabank Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Sector Perform

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $148,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 174,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

