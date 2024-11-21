Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,606 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STX opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. This trade represents a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,820 shares of company stock worth $21,892,856 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

