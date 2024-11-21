SEA’s (SE) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Phillip Securities

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at Phillip Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Phillip Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

SE stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 763.13 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth about $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

