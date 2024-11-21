Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after buying an additional 86,582 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,538,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $413.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.47. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $420.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

