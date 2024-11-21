Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 105,621 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $139.32 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.53 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.